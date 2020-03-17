Konark: Chandrabhaga sea beach at Konark in Puri district has been made tourist-free amid rising precaution levels to battle coronavirus.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have also been imposed to prevent mass gatherings.

Acting on the directions of Puri district administration, local police officials were seen patrolling the beach. A team led by Gop tehsildar and Konark inspector-in-charge also reached the beach Tuesday morning and were seen asking the few tourists loitering there to leave the beach.

Notably, the district and police administration had earlier asked tourists to vacate Puri beach. Remaining tourists in the town have been advised to remain inside their hotels. Makeshift shops doing business on the beach have also been closed.

Without tourists and pilgrims, Puri beach wears a deserted look quite like it did in the aftermath of cyclone Fani.

