Puri: Gobardhan peeth Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati has kept himself in home quarantine after returning from a tour to Delhi Monday amid coronavirus scare.

This was revealed by Gobardhan peeth spokesperson Manoj Rath here Tuesday.

According to Rath, Saraswati, accompanied by 14 of his disciples, reached Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar from Delhi Monday evening. “The seer and his disciples reached Gobardhan peeth by road around 9.30pm. All of them are in home quarantine,” Rath told to media persons.

However, there was no information whether Saraswati and his disciples have been screened by the Health department officials upon their return from Delhi.

In another development, the district administration Tuesday sealed hotel Debabhoomi at Baliapanda here for violating the district administration’s order to follow guidelines to check the spread of coronavirus.

According to sources, the hotel had provided shelter to three tourists from abroad in violation of the guidelines laid down by the administration.

“Hotel Debabhoomi was kept open Tuesday in violation of the norms. Many people were seen congregating at the hotel. A case has been registered against the hotel management as per an FIR lodged by Puri additional tehsildar Saroj Kumar Swain at Baliapanda police station,” said a police officer.

The three tourists, one from Germany and two from Ukraine, were sent to BPIA under tight security, said a source in the district administration.