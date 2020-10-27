Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 1,247 new cases of coronavirus infection in the state in last 24 hours, state I&PR Department said in a tweet Tuesday.

Out of the new positive cases, 729 persons were in quarantine while 518 persons contracted the disease after coming in contact with infected persons.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 1,272 with 13 new fatalities reported in last 24 hours. Most of these COVID-19 patients were suffering from diabetes, hypertension and other complications.

District wise breakdown: In the last 24 hours, Angul district reported 69 fresh COVID-19 cases, Balasore 23, Bargarh 32, Bhadrak 7, Bolangir 68, Boudh 37, Cuttack 105, Deogarh 16, Dhenkanal 40, Gajapati 17, Ganjam 54, Jagatsinghpur 54, Jajpur 32, Jharsuguda 35, Kalahandi 11, Kandhamal 49, Kendrapada 49, Keonjhar 41, Khurda 206, Koraput 26, Malkangiri 11, Mayurbhanj 71, Nabarangpur 12, Nayagarh 14, Nuapada 38, Puri 22, Rayagada 4, Sambalpur 24, Sonepur 18 and Sundargarh 96. According to the department, the state pool stands at 29.

The current number of active cases in Odisha stands at 16,512. So far 2,83,942 persons have tested positive for the disease in the state.

However a total of 2,66,105 patients have recovered from the disease. A total of 4385259 tests have been conducted in the state so far.

