Bhubaneswar: As many as 3,326 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours bringing the total number of infections so far in Odisha to 2,32,713, official data suggested Sunday.

According to Department of Information and Public Relations (I&PR) of the state government, out of the 3,326 infections, 1,945 were reported from quarantine centres and 1,381 were local cases.

Meanwhile, Odisha recorded 15 deaths bringing the death toll to 907.

Covid-19 Report For 3rd October New Positives Cases: 3326

In quarantine: 1945

Local contacts: 1381 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration) District Wise Cases 1. Angul: 119

2. Balasore: 122

3. Bargarh: 94

4. Bhadrak: 36

5. Balangir: 103 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) October 4, 2020

22. Mayurbhanj: 131

23. Nawarangpur: 61

24. Nayagarh: 61

25. Nuapada: 147

26. Puri: 140

27. Rayagada: 53

28. Sambalpur: 107

29. Sonepur: 25

30. Sundargarh: 93

31. State Pool: 149 New Recovery: 4066

Cumulative Tested: 3440835

Positive: 232713

Recovered: 198194

Active Cases: 33559 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) October 4, 2020

The state has so far conducted 34.4 lakh tests.

According to state government data as of Sunday, 2,32,713 people have so far tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 33,559 cases are active, 1,98,194 have recovered and 907 persons have died.

PNN