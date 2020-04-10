Mumbai: Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 3 crore to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the manufacture of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), masks, and rapid testing kits, in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes after the superstar recently donated Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM-CARES fund.

Yesterday, Akshay took to Twitter to express gratitude to Mumbai Police and BMC. “There’s an army of people working day and night to keep us safe, our families safe. Lets together say #DilSeThankYou to them because that’s the least we can do. @mybmc @MumbaiPolice,” he wrote.

Recently, Akshay’s wife, author-actress Khanna , revealed on social media what prompted him to donate such a huge amount to the PM-CARES fund. “The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘ I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing,” she wrote.