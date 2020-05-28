Lucknow: Seven more people died Thursday due to coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh. The state also reported 80 fresh cases that pushed the total number of COVID-19 patients to 7,071, officials said. The number of fatalities Uttar Pradesh has suffered no stands at 189.

“The total number of cases reported so far are 7,071, including 4,062 who have been treated and discharged and there are 2,820 active cases. The death toll in the state has reached 189,” Principal Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.

According to health department, among the seven fresh deaths, five were from Agra and one each from Jalaun and Kushinagar.

Prasad said samples of 7,923 samples have been sent for testing on Wednesday. “Health workers have surveyed over 10 lakh migrant labourers and 959 have shown symptoms of coronavirus,” he said. “We are emphasising on surveillance and over 3.74 crore people have been surveyed by 94,856 teams in Uttar Pradesh,” he informed.

The bureaucrat said the Centre’s ‘Aarogya Setu’ mobile application is being used and alerts are being sent to people.

“We have made 28,054 calls on the basis of the alerts generated by the mobile app. Of them, 104 are positive and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals while 49 were treated and discharged. Among those called, 1,248 are in quarantine,” informed Prasad. “Pulse oximeter machines have arrived in Uttar Pradesh and will be given at every quarantine centre,” he added.

PTI