Chandigarh: Well coronavirus is not just killing people, it is healing some too. Well that is the case in Punjab. The government of Punjab has achieved a ‘major success’ against the malady of drug abuse. Over 86,000 drug addicts have registered themselves for treatment due to coronavirus. The drug addicts had no option due to the total curb on narcotics peddling.

New addicts seeking treatment

An official said 86,371 new patients registered themselves for treatment at 198 Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) clinics. These include private clinics also in Punjab. The official added that 5,00,552 patients have been treated in OOAT clinics and de-addiction centres till May 6, 2020.

Method of treatment

Special Task Force chief-cum-ADGP Harpreet Singh Sidhu praised the said OOAT clinic programme. He said it is a ‘complete success and one of the most prominent efforts in de-addiction treatment across the world’. Sidhu stated due to the improved registration at OOAT clinics, the duration of take-home medication was increased to 21 days. It gave major relief to patients as well as clinics’ staffers.

“The OOAT model provides for medication-counseling-peer support services in an outpatient clinic,” said Sidhu.

Approximately, 5.43 lakh DAPOs have already been registered out of which 88,710 are officials and 4,54,332 are private citizens. Sidhu said the STF has designed ‘Comprehensive Action against Drug Abuse (CADA)’ strategy. It is based on Enforcement-De-addiction-Prevention (EDP) approach.

Awareness campaign

The STF chief also said 14,90,516 persons have been made aware of ill-effects of the drug abuse. Besides, 2,05,619 drug abuse victims have been contacted. Out of them 98,278 have been sent to de-addiction or OOAT centres so far, Sidhu informed.

Buddy programme

Sidhu also talked about the ‘Buddy Programme’ initiated by the force. It is aimed at protecting school children and college and university students and youths from the drug abuse. Under this initiative, approximately 15,976 educational institutions have been covered. So far 37,36,718 students have taken part in the initiative.

