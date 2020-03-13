Daringbadi: A woman of this town in Kandhamal district who recently returned from Tamil Nadu with suspected coronavirus infection was discharged Friday from the Daringbadi CHC after all her tests were negative.

Thousands of people of this town and block are working in various states of southern India including Kerala which has registered the highest number of coronavirus cases. As these people are returning, panic seems to have gripped the local people here regarding COVID-19.

The woman from Tamil Nadu had returned to her home in Partamaha panchayat under Daringbadi block a few days back. When she developed symptoms of cough and fever, she did not delay but straightaway visited the CHC and talked to doctors Bansidhar Patra and Samir Nayak. She told them of her travel history also.

Initially, both the physicians kept her in isolation fearing she may have been affected by the virus. However, the tests proved otherwise and the woman was released. The doctors said that the woman had psychologically fallen sick. She had thought that since she had been in Tamil Nadu she had contracted the disease.

In spite of the directives of the Odisha government and the district administration here, rumours are flying thick and fast regarding coronavirus. Both Dr Patra and Dr Nayak advised people not to pay heed to the rumours. They also requested the people in this block to take necessary precautions including wearing of masks and washing hands regularly.

