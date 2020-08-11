Ranchi: Coronavirus does not always brings bad news, at times it is the precursor to good events also. Coronavirus does not always cause death and pain, it can bring in happiness also. A heart-warming story has emerged from coal city Dhanbad where a man was reunited with wife and child after 20 years due to coronavirus.

Gajadhar Sonar, a resident of Belgarh village of Koderma left home 20 years ago after a quarrel with his wife. He was living in Jharia Liloripathra of Dhanbad district under an assumed name, ‘Satyanarayan’. However, like others who have contracted coronavirus, Gajadhar recently developed cold and fever. His neighbours then enquired about his family members as they him to be COVID-19 positive. When Gajadhar did not reveal details about his family members, his neighbours informed the police.

During interrogation by the police, Gajadhar however, gave out the details. Dhanbad police then contacted their Koderma counterparts. They passed on the information to Gajadhar’s wife Aneeta Devi and son Chandrashekhar Kumar. Both of them reached Dhanbad district Monday. The couple finally met after 20 years and Gajadhar’s wife took him back to his home in Koderma.

In the last 24 hours more than 700 COVID-19 cases have been detected taking the total number of to 19,000 in Jharkhand. The number of active cases stands at 9,010 while deaths caused by the pandemic are 189.

Despite the rampant rise in coronavirus cases across Jharkhand the recovery rate of patients has improved significantly. The recovery rate has once again gone above the 50 per cent mark and currently stands at 51.88 per cent.

IANS