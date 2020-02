Beijing: More than 400 cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in prisons across China, officials said Friday, fuelling concerns about new clusters of the epidemic.

Seven guards and 200 inmates tested positive for the virus at Rencheng prison in eastern Shandong province, the provincial health commission said at a press conference.

Xie Weijun, head of Shandong’s justice department, was sacked over the outbreak along with two other provincial prison administration officials and five officials from the penitentiary, officials said.

Wu Lei, director of Shandong’s prison administration, said the new cases showed that ‘the implementation of our prevention and control measures has not been effective’.

Another 34 cases were found at Shilifeng prison in eastern Zhejiang province, leading to the ouster of its director and another official.

Hubei, the hard-hit central province where the virus emerged late last year, said Friday that 271 cases were reported by its prisons Thursday, including 220 that had previously not been known to provincial authorities.

Hubei announced earlier Friday that a total of 411 new cases of the virus were confirmed in the province Thursday, but later revised its figure up to 631 to include the prison numbers.

The clusters came as Chinese authorities have pointed to a drop in officially reported new cases this week as evidence that quarantines and other drastic measures to contain the virus are working.

New cases at two hospitals in the country’s capital have also emerged. Health officials said 36 patients, medical workers and family members have been infected with the virus at the Fuxing Hospital here , which has been partially sealed off since January 31.

Members of China’s Uighur minority living in exile have also warned of the risk of the coronavirus spreading in internment camps, where rights groups say more than one million people have been rounded up by authorities.

Agencies