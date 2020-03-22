London: Nineteen Indian students has sought refuge within the premises of the Indian High Commission here overnight Saturday, demanding that they be put on a flight to India despite the travel restrictions in place following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The group, mostly from Telangana, has refused offers of alternate accommodation arranged with the help of Indian diaspora groups as India’s ban on travellers from the United Kingdom and Europe remains in place until the end of this month.

“The Indian community has tried to help them and initially it was a group of 59 students, 40 of whom have been allocated alternative accommodation but the remaining 19 are being completely unreasonable and refuse to move,” said a community leader, who has been working with the High Commission on arrangements for the stranded students.

Many of them had flights booked back to India for later this month, in time for what is usually an Easter break period at universities in the UK. However, India issued an updated travel advisory earlier this week to say that no travellers would be allowed entry into the country after 12.00 GMT March 18 until March 31.

“There simply are no flights and we cannot be putting lives in danger at this stage. They were allowed entry into the High Commission building and provided food, water and temporary shelter, but they are now just camping out with their bags and baggage,” said the community leader.

The students have been placed within a quarantined space, which houses the visa and consular section within the Indian High Commission building in Aldwych, central London.

“I am an Indian Citizen, currently in Newcastle, United Kingdom on student visa. My visa expires March 24, 2020. I was to travel back to India March 23, 2020 and all the flights are being cancelled due to the COVID-19 as per Indian rule. What should I do,” wrote one student in an appeal to the High Commission.

Such students are being advised to seek assistance from the UK Home Office’s Coronavirus Immigration Helpline. Meanwhile, the Home Office has said it recognises the current situation is ‘exceptional’ and will not take any compliance action against students or employees who are unable to attend their studies or work due to the coronavirus outbreak.

As the UK went into complete shutdown from Saturday, universities across the UK have said they are mindful of the plight of international students, many of whom have nowhere to go as campuses close down.

Universities Minister, Michelle Donelan said: “I am pleased Universities UK has confirmed institutions will be flexible and do all they can to support students to progress to higher education.”

According to the Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker, the death toll from the virus globally has gone up to 13,044 with 307,104 cases reported 171 countries and territories.

Agencies