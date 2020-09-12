Jeypore: Minister for Textiles, Handlooms and Handicrafts, Padmini Dian was shifted from Jeypore COVID-19 hospital to SUM Hospital in Bhubaneswar Saturday.

She had tested positive for COVID-19 September 3 and her health condition has allegedly been deteriorating.

After detection, she had been under home isolation. She complained of illness and breathing problem Friday night. She was immediately rushed to Jeypore COVID-19 hospital. Her husband, Sadasiba Dian, working at the police department, has also been undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

The couple was shifted to SUM hospital Saturday morning.

Notably, Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain and Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti Minister Tukuni Sahu had tested positive for COVID-19 Friday.

Earlier, Rural Development Minister Susant Singh, Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo and Tourism Minister J P Panigrahi had tested positive for the deadly virus.

They apart, three Lok Sabha MPs, two from BJD and one from BJP, have also tested positive for the virus. They are Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi, Bhadrak MP Manjulata Mandal (both BJD) and Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari (BJP).

Among the MLAs who have contracted the virus are Nabarangpur MLA Sadasiva Pradhani, Laxmipur MLA Prabhu Jani, Anandpur MLA Bhagirathi Sethy, Khandapada MLA SR Patnaik, Basudevpur MLA Bishnubrata Routray, Bhubaneswar North MLA Susant Rout, Bhubaneswar Central MLA Ananta Narayan Jena, Berhampur MLA Bikram Panda, Chandbali MLA Byomakesh Ray, Badamba MLA Debi Prasad Mishra, Pottangi MLA Pritam Padhi, Bhadrak MLA Sanjib Mallick, Bari MLA Sunanda Das, Polasara MLA Srikant Sahu, Remuna MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar Parida, Jagatsinghpur MLA Prasanta Muduli and Salipur MLA Prasant Behera.

