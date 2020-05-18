Houston: Thousands of Indians, including students, stranded in the have urged the government to operate additional flights to evacuate them. Stranded Indians have said that departure cities like Houston and Dallas with sizeable population should be added to the itinerary.

Worst affected

The worst affected people by this humanitarian crisis are the students, and emergency medical tourists. They need evacuation badly to avoid further financial strain. There are around 30,000 students alone in the Houston Consular region, comprising eight US states with top universities.

Many students have left just before the lockdown. Those who could not are ready to go after their semester exams last week.

‘Air India robbing people’

An Indian national had an interesting point to offer. He has lost a close family member and is desperate to return home. “Air India is flying and charging exorbitant prices in the name of helping stranded Indians. So why doesn’t India let private airlines fly,” the Indian national said. “This is not a help, instead, it’s robbing people, charging round trip fare for one way and still not letting the deserving people go,” he added.

Alia, an Indian in New York, who is an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card holder, has just lost her father to COVID-19. She has been awaiting permission to board the evacuation flight.

“My father passed away in Mumbai, April 26. My elderly mother is helpless and in need of medical care. Please help me get to Mumbai urgently. There is no reply from the Indian Embassy in the US. Please help,” Alia said.

“At the time of a pandemic, who would like to leave their home and visit India. Because it is an emergency we want to return,” another OCI passport holder said.

Dipti, from Faridabad, Haryana, is here with her young brother for his treatment at the Medical Centre since January. She is ‘eagerly waiting’ for a positive response for evacuation in phase II. Her four-year-old son is away from her in India for the past 80 days.

Indian Embassy trying to help all

The Indian Embassy and consulates are working round the clock and facing challenges to cater to all emergencies. The employees are helping cancer patients, pregnant women, students, stranded tourists, laid-off workers and persons wanting to go home. Some of these people have lost close ones in the family or their visas have expired. Consulate helplines are receiving over 10,000 emails and calls daily.

Consulate officials said that they are not just helping with flights. They are also offering assistance by helping students with accommodation and essential services. This is because their university and college dormitories closed down in March.

Consul General of India in Houston, Aseem Mahajan said that they are trying their best to help those stranded. “We are facing a unique humanitarian crisis that has taken everyone unawares and impacted all. Every situation is critical and needs attention. We are making sure there is timely help available for all,” said Mahajan.

Phase II flights

“In the first phase in March, approximately 260 Indians returned home. In phase II, we are covering Uttarakhand, Punjab, Himachal – through New York – Bangalore, and Kochi from San Francisco. Flights to Delhi, Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad will be from Chicago,” added Mahajan.

A total of seven flights from the US will be a part of the second phase break down. Two flights are scheduled to depart from San Francisco, one from DC, two each from Chicago and New York. Priority is being given to stranded passengers, terminally-ill patients, passengers with medical concerns and students.

Agencies