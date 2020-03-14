Malkangiri: A patient suspected to be suffering from coronavirus has tested positive for swine flu in Malkangiri district.

According to a source, the patient — identified as Parimal Biswas from MV-41 village under Korukonda block — is undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Malkangiri for swine flu.

Parimal had recently returned home from Kolkata after attending a conference organised by ISKCON there. Later, he complained of prolonged suffering from fever and cough.

Suspecting him to be affected by coronavirus, the district health department took precautionary measures and shifted him to the district headquarters hospital.

While he was tested negative for coronavirus, to the surprise of his near and dear ones, he was tested positive for swine flu- another deadly and contagious disease.

As of now, Parimal is undergoing treatment at a special ward in the DHH. The doctors there said all of his family members would be kept under treatment for 15 days to avoid further spread of the disease.