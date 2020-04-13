Ganjam: The Health and Family Welfare Department, government of Odisha informed Monday that the COVID-19 testing centre has become functional Sunday evening at the MKCG Medical College & Hospital in Berhampur. This is the fourth such facility which has become operational in Odisha.

To prevent the spread of the pandemic coronavirus, a large number of testing facilities are needed in the state. The Odisha government is trying to ramp up the testing facilities as quickly as possible in state-run hospitals. It should also be stated here that the government is also trying to get the testing facility at VIMSAR, in Sambalpur district, functional as quickly as possible.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), had given the go ahead to MKCG to conduct coronavirus tests. Prior to MKCG, tests for the pandemic coronavirus were being done at RMRC and AIIMS in Bhubaneswar and the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

PNN