New Delhi: Amid coronavirus scare, adult movie website “Pornhub” announced that premium content will be provided to the Italians during corona outbreak.

A press release shared by Pornhub read: “Forza Italia, We love you! PornHub has decided to donate its percentage revenue from ModelHub platform from March to help Italy during the outbreak. To help you during these weeks at home, for the whole month you can access PornHub Premium free of charge, with no need of using your credit card.”

Pornhub also recently rolled out coronavirus-themed adult movies on their site including people wearing hazmat suits and masks.

A survey in the past revealed that Italy ranked seventh in Pornhub’s top 20 countries by traffic in 2019, with the US, Japan and the UK taking the first three spots.

Coronavirus has claimed 1,016 lives in Italy, officials said, adding at least 15,113 people are infected with the virus.

Globally, there were 131,851 cases and 4,948 fatalities. Italy registered the largest number of cases and deaths outside China at 15,113 and 1,016.