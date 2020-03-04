Keonjhar: A person was hospitalised Wednesday at Keonjhar District headquarter hospital (DHH) for suspected coronavirus infection.

A youth of Harichandanpur block of the district, who returned from Andaman few days back, was initially admitted to the local hospital after he complained of cold and fever. Taking no risk, the doctor advised him to get tests done for coronavirus attack and he was shifted to the Keonjhar DHH.

As per the direction of a doctor of Harichandanpur hospital, suspected corona affected later, he was shifted to Keonjhar DHH.

When contacted to CDMO of Keonjhar DHH, Dr Ashok Das said, that the chronic asthma patient and hence that may be one of the causes of cold and fever. However, all precautions are being taken and tests to find out whether the patient has been hit by coronavirus will be carried out soon.

PNN