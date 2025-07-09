Remuna: In a disturbing incident that raises serious questions over public decency and emergency response awareness, an ambulance was vandalised during a Muharram procession in Remuna, Balasore district.

The vehicle was not only blocked, but attacked with stones and sticks by an unruly mob, leading to injuries to two ailing children and their parents who were en route to Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital for emergency treatment.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Sunday near Hatiagand Square in Remuna Bazaar. The ambulance, bearing registration number OD02BJ-5937, was carrying Rashmiranjan Sahu, his wife Urmila, and their two children — three-and-a-half-year-old son Smrutiranjan and two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Labanya — both suffering from high fever. The vehicle was being operated by driver Gajendra Das, with helper Sureshwar Mahalik and attendant Satyaban Das on board.

Reports said, while passing through the congested procession route, the ambulance was stopped by a group of 10–15 individuals participating in the Muharram procession. Despite the siren being on, the crowd reportedly shouted vulgar abuses at the driver, demanding why the siren was being used. The mob allegedly dragged out the helper and beat him, tore his shirt, and hit the vehicle with sticks, shattering its rear glass.

Broken glass shards struck the children and their parents, leaving them bloodied. Out of fear, the driver reportedly turned off the siren and remained stuck for over half an hour before managing to move forward. Despite police presence nearby, no immediate assistance was rendered, and those inside the ambulance were allegedly threatened to remain silent.

Rashmiranjan stated that his son was running a 104-degree fever, and in desperation, they tried to cover him and his sister with their own bodies while saying a prayer for protection. Several bystanders, armed with sticks, continued to assault the vehicle from behind, he alleged.

The ambulance staff lodged a written complaint with the Remuna police station. Though a case (120/2025) has been registered, no arrests have been made so far.

It is important to note that prior to the Muharram procession, a peace committee meeting had been held and guidelines — including a cut-off time of 10 p.m. — were agreed upon. However, the procession reportedly continued well past midnight, raising concerns over enforcement and public safety.

