Baliapal/Kalipada: In an incident that has raised serious question marks over the safety of tourists at popular Dagara beach under this block in Balasore district, a woman tourist was allegedly molested by a group of men in front of her husband on the beach recently. A video of the alleged incident went viral on various social media platforms Monday, evoking sharp reactions from all quarters.

In the video, the men were seen getting physical with the woman and molesting her in front of her husband on the beach Friday. They were even seen not sparing her husband and assaulting him as well while he tried to save her.

Though a complaint was filed at the Baliapal police station on the basis of the viral video, no action has been initiated as yet, though four days have elapsed since the incident occurred.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Dagara Beach Development Committee led by its secretary Nityananda Jena met Baliapal police station IIC Gobind Chandra Behera Monday and submitted a memorandum demanding safety and security of the tourists visiting the place.

Sarpanch Satyananda Mohanty, Ganapati Jena, Prafulla Sahu and Shyam Sundar Jena demanded intensified police patrolling on the beach and stringent punishment to the culprits. The IIC said that an investigation is underway.

PNN