Sambalpur: In what can only be described as a testament to human resilience and perhaps a touch of miracle, a 70-year-old woman was rescued from a tree branch Tuesday — 26 hours after she was swept away by a stream during a toilet break in the rain-hit Kumapatia Pada of Majhipali, under Sasan police limits in Sambalpur district.

The survivor, identified as Ahalya Singh, went missing around 11 a.m. Monday. Her family members filed a missing person report after they failed to locate her despite an initial search. Heavy rainfall had made it difficult for the search teams to begin intensive operations immediately. However, with the help of the Fire personnel, an extensive rescue effort was launched Tuesday morning.

After hours of searching through the flooded terrain, Ahalya was finally spotted hanging onto the branch of a tree in the Harada stream. She had reportedly floated with the current before managing to grab a tree branch and climb up to escape being swept away further.

According to family members and Fire personnel, Ahalya tied herself to the tree branch with her sari and clung there throughout the night — exposed to torrential rain, darkness, and the constant fear of wild creatures, including venomous snakes. She stayed put without food or rest, and by the time she was found, she was severely weakened from prolonged exposure and exhaustion.

Upon rescue, she was rushed to the Debeipali Health Centre for first aid and later shifted to the district hospital for further medical evaluation. Doctors said she was conscious but her body had turned cold and numb due to the prolonged submersion in water and extreme stress.

Eyewitnesses said the stream’s water level had risen dangerously, with currents flowing nearly four feet deep at the time of rescue. Firefighters used a boat to reach the tree and brought her down using a stretcher.

The dramatic rescue and her survival against the odds have generated intense discussion in the area, with many calling it a clear example of divine intervention. Locals are now hailing Ahalya’s resilience and the swift action of Fire personnel that saved her life just in time.

