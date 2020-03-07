New Delhi: Three more cases have been found positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) Saturday, taking the total count in India to 34.

These new cases include include two from Ladakh with travel history to Iran and one from Tamil Nadu with travel history to Oman.

With these new cases, the total number of cases are now 34 in the country. Of these, 31 cases are being treated in hospitals and are stable, whereas the earlier three from Kerala have been discharged.

With regard to the two American nationals who were found positive in Bhutan with travel history to India, more than 150 contacts have been put under IDSP surveillance by the government agencies.

In addition, 108 samples have been received from Iran on Saturday morning. These samples are being tested at the laboratory in AIIMS, New Delhi. Also, six scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have been stationed in Iran.

Equipment and reagents, worth approximately Rs 10 crore, have been dispatched to enable them to setup a lab there.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 7.26 lakh people from 7,108 flights have been screened at different airports. Between Friday morning and Saturday, 73,766 passengers from 573 flights have undergone screening at the airports.

As many as 52 laboratories are now operational across the country for testing Covid-19 virus. An additional 57 laboratories have been provided with viral transport media and swabs for sample collection.

In order to spread awareness, a special COVID-19 mobile phone caller tune has been launched by all telecom operators, playing basic infection prevention messages when a caller dials-out. Over 117.2 crore subscribers of BSNL, MTNL Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are being progressively reached out to through SMSs and call backs.

(IANS)