Mumbai: Fan following of actress Priyanka Chopra is not limited to India. Priyanka is popular all across the globe.

Along with acting, the actress is also associated with many international organizations and has also been respected on the international stage. Apart from charging a hefty fee for her films, the actress also earns a good amount from Instagram and other projects. Priyanka also follows the typical luxury lifestyle of a Hollywood diva.

The actress uses expensive accessories along with expensive clothes. Priyanka’s bags are also very expensive. Today, let us tell you how much this actress’s bag costs and what kind of accessories she uses.

In the photo below, Priyanka carries a black bag. This picture is about a year old, when the actress went to dinner with her mother-in-law.. This By Far black bag has a classy look and is a good option for formal and semi-formal outfits. The leather strap of this bag can also be removed and the bag is handmade in Spain. But do you know how much this bag is worth?

According to the online website, the price of this bag is $580 i.e. 43,612 rupees. You can also buy this bag online.

On professional front, PeeCee was last seen in the film The Sky Is Pink opposite Farhan Akhtar.