Angul/Malkangiri: Hike in LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinder prices has created discontent among consumers as they now have to shell out Rs 50 more for a cylinder. Already battered by rising prices of essentials ranging from fruits, vegetables to edible oil and electricity, the record high rates of cooking gas have added to the woes of the common man. The increase in price has particularly affected the lower income group. Most families are forced to cut down on expenses on other non-essential items to manage the household budget. “A 14-15 kg domestic gas cylinder which was available for Rs 410 before 2014, now costs over Rs 1,050. With most Indians managing with limited resources after the pandemic, the hike could not have come at a bad time,” the residents lamented.

“Just a month back, there was an increase. Not even a month has passed, there is another increase of Rs 50. It is atrocious in the pandemic situation,” said a housewife. “The skyrocketing prices of gas, petrol, diesel, edibles among others is only adding to our woes,” she added. Chandrakant Panda, a resident of Malkangiri is quite upset over spiraling of LPG prices in the few months. “Earlier, my family used to depend on firewood from forests. Now, we solely depend on LPG whose continuous price hike has taken a toll on meager income,” he rued. Satyanarayan Das, a resident of Kalimela said. “Since 2021, the Central government has hiked LPG price thirteen times. We have to buy a gas cylinder for Rs 1,102. We have to again depend on forests.”