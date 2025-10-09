Chennai: Tamil Nadu-based Sresan Pharma owner has been arrested by the Madhya Pradesh police with the help of Chennai police in the wee hours of Thursday, in connection with the adulterated cough syrup case, a police official said.

Teams from the Madhya Pradesh police and Chennai cops launched a hunt to trace out and nab the pharma owner Ranganathan. ‘Coldrif’ cough syrup manufactured by his company is attributed to the deaths of children in multiple states.

A senior police official said he was detained following a midnight operation and taken to Sunguvarchatram police station for an inquiry. After obtaining a transit permit, the Madhya Pradesh police would take him to that state for a detailed investigation.