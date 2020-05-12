New Delhi: The Congress termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address Tuesday as one that gave the country a headline. The Congress also said the nation is disappointed by his ‘failure’ to address the woes of millions of migrants.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the mammoth heart-breaking human tragedy of migrant workers walking back home needed compassion, care and safe return.

“Dear PM, What you said today gives the country and the media a HEADLINE,” Surjewala said on Twitter. “When the ‘blank page’ is filled with ‘Heartfelt help of people’, the nation and Congress party will respond. India is deeply disappointed by your utter lack of empathy, sensitivity and failure to address the woes of millions of migrant workers,” Surjewala added in a series of tweets.

His colleague Manish Tewari also tweeted, ‘PMs speech can be summed up in one word – HEADLINE HUNTING. A NUMBER -20 LAKH CRORES. NO DETAILS.”

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who belongs to the Congress, however, welcomed the financial package announced by the prime minister.

“The financial package announced by PM Modi ji was much awaited. Better late than never. We welcome this. Now when details emerge, we would know exactly how different sectors would benefit,” tweeted Ghelot.

Another Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said his party had asked for a fiscal injection last month and gave comparative figures of other countries and bemoaned a measly 0.7 per cent of GDP.

“If substantially, concretely, new proposal is 10 pc of GDP, it would be great. Both God and devil lie in details, not available. 10 pc should be additional, not counting old pre corona schemes,” tweeted Singhvi. He also said that in the crisis all political parties need to work together.

PTI