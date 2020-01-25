Madhapur: Athamallick Excise Department officials Friday conducted raids at different villages under Thakurgarh police limits in Angul district and seized 62 litres of country-made liquor.

The sleuths have arrested five people in this connection before forwarding them to court.

After receiving a tip-off, a special squad of the Excise Department raided nearby villages and seized 20 litres of country-made liquor from Sulochana Pradhan and 5 litres from Okali Pradhan of Gopapur, 15 litres from Sanatana Pradhan of Kalachikata, 12 litres Karna Dehury of Pitabalibahal and 10 litres from Pradeep Bhoi of Kutul Singha.

Led by Excise Inspector Sumati Tripathy, the raids were conducted with additional sub Inspector Prafulla Kumar Pati and sub Inspector Arun Kumar Chaulia also present.

