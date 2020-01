Los Angeles: Country singer Kelsea Ballerini will be releasing her new album titled ‘Kelsea’ in March. The musician took to Instagram to share the cover art and release date of her album.

“My third album, kelsea, will be released march 20th and is available for preorder/presave now,” Kelsea wrote.

The 26-year-old singer has already released two songs — “club” and “homecoming Queen?” — from the upcoming album.

She also debuted a new album track “la” along with an accompanying music video.

PTI