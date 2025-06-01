Keonjhar: A couple committed suicide by hanging following a fight in a forest near Jogimatha, Mundasahi village under Padmapur panchayat and Sadar police limits in Keonjhar district, police said Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Raibu Munda, 22, and his wife, Gouri Munda, 20. The exact cause of death has not been officially confirmed.

Preliminary investigation, however, suggests that the couple ended their lives following ongoing domestic disputes, leaving behind their girl child, who was born five months back. Police said that the couple had been married for about one and a half years.

Gouri, originally from Pandapada area, had recently given birth to a baby girl five months ago. Sources indicate that the couple frequently argued, reportedly over suspicions of infidelity and phone conversations, which led to growing mistrust.

Recently, Gouri had been staying with her brother at Jogimatha, Munda Sahi area, along with her infant daughter.

The incident reportedly occurred after a heated argument broke out between the couple. Later that night, both broke their mobile phones and left the house.

The following morning, villagers discovered their hanging bodies in the nearby forest and alerted the police.

However, suspicions have risen with both bodies hanging from a single tree. Police recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem to the district headquarters hospital in Keonjhar before handing them over to family members.

Sadar police registered a case (38/2025) based on a complaint filed by Raibu’s younger brother, Rajuka Munda, IIC Amit Kumar Bhuyan said.

While the deaths appear to be a result of a domestic dispute, the final determination will depend on the post-mortem report, he added. No formal complaint has been filed by the woman’s family as of yet.

Meanwhile, the couple’s five-month-old daughter has been orphaned. Local residents have appealed to the district administration to take steps for the child’s care.

