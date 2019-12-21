Kabisuryanagar: The bodies of a couple were found hanging from a tree near Harijan sahi at Sunapalli village under Kabisuryanagar police limits in Ganjam district Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Bigyani Nahak and Kailash Nahak. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, locals said. The villagers immediately informed the police after noticing the bodies.

Kabisuryanagar police, on reaching the spot, brought down the bodies and sent them for autopsy after registering an unnatural death case.

The deceased’s family sources said, Kailash and Bigyani were in love for two years. They had decided to marry but their families had been opposing their relationship.

In a bid to find a way out, a meeting was convened at the village Friday. But it ended without coming to any decision.

Later, Kailash had taken Bigyani to his house. At home, his father stuck to his gun and told Kailash that he would never accept them as a couple. Besides, he also asked them to move out of his house.

Family members suspect this could have led the couple to commit suicide. That said, the cops suggested they are awaiting the postmortem report to find out the exact cause of death.

