Jajpur: In a tragic road mishap, a couple was killed and their minor daughter suffered critical injuries after a speeding truck hit the motorcycle they were riding near Neulpur area on National Highway-16 in Jajpur district Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Laxmikanta Matia and Manjulata from Badadeuli village under Karanjia block in Mayurbhanj district and their injured daughter as Gayatri.

Locals rushed to the spot immediately after the incident, rescued the trio and shifted them to Dharmasala community health centre (CHC). However, the doctors there declared the couple as received dead. Gayatri is undergoing treatment.

Soon after the incident, irate people gathered at the spot and staged a roadblock paralyzing traffic on the highway. They demanded immediate arrest of the errant driver and adequate compensation to the bereaved family.

On being informed, police reached the hospital and recovered the bodies for postmortem.

After assurance from police officials that their demands would be considered, the roadblock was lifted.

According to a source, the couple along with their daughter was heading towards their village from Bhubaneswar on a motorcycle. As they were nearing Neulpur, a speeding truck hit their motorcycle and sped away from the spot.

Initiating a probe, the police have launched a manhunt for the driver.