Bargarh: At a time when nationwide lockdown is in force restricting congregation in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, a young couple in Bargarh district decided to tie nuptial knot without violating norms at police station Tuesday.

The couple have been identified as the Pabitra Sahoo of ward no-17 under Nadipada and Lakshmi Meher of Ambapali locality in the district.

Their wedding was solemnized at Bargarh Town Police Station in presence of district Additional SP Amarendra Rana and IIC Sadanand pujhari.

Sources said, wearing masks on their face and maintaining social distancing, Pabitra and Lakshmi tied the knot. The couple was witnessed washing their hands too after tying the knot. The newly-wed couple was advised to abide the lockdown guidelines to fight COVID-19.

PNN