Phulbani: A court in Kandhamal district has sentenced a 23-year-old man to three years imprisonment for abducting and raping a minor girl four years ago.

POCSO judge Bhaskar Chandra Sahu Wednesday also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the accused.

On October 31, 2018, the man had abducted the 15-year-old girl from near her house at a village under Daringbadi police station area and committed the crime.

Ten witnesses were examined in the case, special public prosecutor Banamali Behera said.

PTI