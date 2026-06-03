Boinda: Two farmers, both cousins, were killed in a lightning strike in Papasara village under the Handapa police limits in Angul district, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sanjay Sahu (25) and his cousin Arta Behera (23), both residents of Kisan Sahi in Papasara village.

According to reports, the duo had gone to inspect their agricultural land near Rugudi Sahi around 5 pm Monday where ploughing work for paddy cultivation was underway.

As a thunderstorm developed around 5:30 pm, they reportedly took shelter under a mahua tree near the field. However, lightning struck the tree, killing both men on the spot. When the duo did not return home Monday night, family members and villagers launched a search Tuesday.

Their bodies were later found beneath the tree, following which police were informed. Handapa police sent the bodies to the local community health center for postmortem and registered two unnatural death cases. Handapa IIC Rajesh Satapathy visited the spot and launched an investigation. BJD leader Bhagirathi Pradhan has demanded immediate government assistance for the bereaved families.