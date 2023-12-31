Bhubaneswar: As the people in the Capital city gear up for New Year celebrations, the guidelines issued by Commissionerate Police given new Covid variant have somewhat dampened their spirit. Along with that, the restrictions on the timing of Zero Night parties have worried the hotel owners and managers too. As the revelers have been asked to finish their fun activities by 12:30 am, several business establishments feel disappointed.

As the police will be on tight vigil to keep a check on drunk driving and other unlawful activities, many young people are apprehensive about their plans. Srinivas Subudhi, working president of Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO), said that Covid cases in the state have made people more cautious and many young people are hesitant because of increased police alertness against drunk driving. Speaking about concern of all hoteliers, Sudbudhi said, “Zero hour celebrations are occasions where we expect huge footfall at different hotels, especially those in Bhubaneswar and Puri. For the last few years, due to Covid we had suffered huge losses. We hope for a good business this year. However, we are worried too as there is a sense of panic among people due to Covid.”

Accordingly, City Hotels have made full preparations to welcome the New Year. Empires Hotel will organise their zero hours with ‘Hello 2024’ where Amit Sana will perform along with Ollywood singer Smruti Mohapatra and members of the Swagger King Dance Group.

Similarly, Hotel Pal Heights has laid out ‘Masquerade’ theme party where many celebrities, along with musical sensation Koustav, will perform to entertain the crowd. Subudhi said that the safety of people is the organisers’ top priority. “All hotels have put systems in place to counter Covid. The arrival of people with masks is compulsory in all hotels and we have arranged special rooms to facilitate isolation of anybody with symptoms,” he said. “We have requested the Commissionerate Police to extend the deadline for the New Year eve celebrations till 2:30 am,” he added. Apart from the Capital, Puri is going to witness many grand New Year celebrations. Toshali Group of Hotels and Resorts has lined up entertainment shows that also offer exotic gala dinner with DJ music.

Similarly, Wonder World Water Park is organising Euphoria, 2024, and has roped in belly dancers and singers Kuldeep Pattnaaik and Neeraj Bakshi along with Dj Waseem to regale the visitors. Many people are also visiting the Eco Retreats in Konark, Satkosia, Bhitarkanika, Daringbadi, Sonapur, Putsil, and Hirakud, and other places like Nandankanan, Jaydev Vatika for the New Year. Notably, to ensure that Zero Night celebrations go incident-free, the Commissionerate Police has stepped up its vigil and urged hotel, club, and apartment owners to not use loudspeakers whose sound exceeds 65 decibel.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP