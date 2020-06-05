Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported a spike of 130 fresh coronavirus positive cases Friday. Among those infected by the deadly virus, 124 were in quarantine and there were six people who locally contracted the disease. With the new cases the tally of coronavirus infected persons in Odisha went up to 2,608.

The death tally in the state due to COVID-19 infection went up to eight. A 63-year-old male patient fell prey to the virus in Khurda. He was being treated for COVID-19, but was also a chronic diabetes patient and had other underlying comorbidities.

Odisha also registered 65 new recoveries. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,117. So far 1,481 persons have recovered from the attack of the deadly virus.

Cuttack district topped the list of fresh infections with 23 new cases. Other districts from where people fell prey to the deadly virus are Mayurbhanj and Khurda (22 each), Ganjam (12), Sundargarh and Gajapati (seven each) and Koraput (six). Bargarh and Bhadrak registered four new cases each. There were three fresh cases each in the districts of Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Bolangir and Jajpur. There were two new cases each in Kendrapara, Dhenkanal and Keonjhar while Sonepur, Rayagada, Jagatsinghpur, Angul and Puri districts reported one case each.