Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported as many as 1,384 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours taking the total tally in the state to 37,681 while the death toll rose to 206 with 9 more fatalities.

Of the total 1384 cases, 889 were quarantine cases while 595 contracted the infection locally.

The deaths were reported from Ganjam, Khurda, Jajpur and Puri.

District wise breakdown: Angul reported 14 new cases, Balasore, 37, Bargarh 10, Bhadrak: 40, Balangir 5, Boudh 2, 5, Cuttack: 121, Dhenkanal 51, Gajapati 38, Ganjam 288, Jagatsinghpur 20, Jajpur 39, Jharsuguda 3, Kalahandi 47, Kandhamal 62, Kendrapada 12, Keonjhar 66, Khurda 201, Koraput 49, Malkangiri 34, Mayurbhanj 28, Nabarangpur 2, Nayagarh 31, Nuapada 3, Puri 34, Sambalpur 82, Sonepur 1, Sundargarh 64.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 14,350 while the number of recovered cases has gone up to 23,073. The cumulative tests done so far by the Odisha government has reached 570590.