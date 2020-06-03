Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 143 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, taking the total tally in the state to 2,388.

Out of the 143 new cases, 132 have been reported in quarantine centres while 11 are local contacts, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department. The new cases have brought the number of active cases in the state to 1,054.

Meanwhile, 80 patients are reported to have been recovered from coronavirus bringing the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,325. Death toll in the state due to COVID-19 remains at seven.

PNN