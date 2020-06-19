Bhubaneswar: Odisha Friday reported 165 new COVID-19 cases taking the total tally in the state to 4,677.

Out of the 165 new cases, 140 were reported from quarantine centres while 25 are local contacts.

Ganjam district reported the highest number of cases with 41, Gajapati with 28, Balasore 21, Cuttack 20, Khurda and Jaipur each reporting 8, Puri 7, Sundargarh 6, Nabarangpur and Mayurbhanj reporting 3 each, Bolangir and Jharsuguda 2 each and Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Angul, Malkangiri and Koraput with 1 each.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,519.

Details to follow.