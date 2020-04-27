Ankara: The Turkish health minister confirmed 2,357 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number in the country to 110,130.

Meanwhile, the deaths from the coronavirus have reached 2,805 after 99 new fatalities in the past 24 hours, Fahrettin Koca tweeted Sunday.

Turkey conducted a total of 30,177 tests in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests to 889,742, the minister noted.

In addition, 29,140 patients have recovered from the viral respiratory disease, while 1,776 are still being treated at the intensive care units, and 883 intubated, he said.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case March 11.

IANS