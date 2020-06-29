Bhubaneswar: Odisha Monday reported 245 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 6,859.

Out of the 245 new cases, 214 were reported from quarantine centres while 31 are local contacts.

Balasore district reported 2 new cases, Bargarh 10, Bhadrak 2, Cuttack 7, Dhenkanal 3, Gajapati 7, Ganjam 96, Jagatsinghpur 9, Jajpur 40, Jharsuguda 1, Kendrapada 8, Keonjhar 7, Khurda 28, Mayurbhanj 5, Nabarangpur 7, Nayagarh 3, Rayagada 1, Sonepur 1 and Sundargarh 6.

Additionally two NDRF/ODRAF personnel who had returned from Cyclone Amphan duty in West Bengal also tested positive.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 2,086.

