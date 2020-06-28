Bhubaneswar: Odisha Sunday reported 264 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 6,614.

Three additional deaths took the toll across Odisha to 21, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

“Regret to inform the demise of three #COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospital. A 75 year old male of Ganjam district, who was also suffering from Diabetes and Hypertension,” tweeted the health department.

“A 65 year old male of Cuttack district, who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension and Chronic Kidney Disease. A 73 year old male of Bhubaneswar, who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension and Chronic Kidney Disease,” it added.

Out of the 264 new cases, 234 were reported from quarantine centres while 30 are local contacts.

Khurda district reported 15 new cases, Jharsuguda 18, Koraput 1, Jajpur 41, Keonjhar 25, Malkangiri 2, Bhadrak 1, Kandhamal 1, Bargarh 18, Nuapada 1, Balasore 12, Cuttack 12, Angul 4, Jagatsinghpur 4, Ganjam 76, Nayagarh 2, Gajapati 1, Puri 7, Sundargarh 4, Kalahandi 1, Sambalpur 1, Bolangir 2 and Mayurbhanj 15.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,980.

