Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 2,697 new cases of COVID-19 infections Friday according to a tweet by I&PR Department, Government of Odisha. The department said that among the new cases 1,576 persons were in quarantine. The remainder of the newly-infected persons contracted the disease by coming in contact with people who had COVID-19. The fresh cases took Odisha’s tally of COVID-19 positive patients to 2,46,389 while the number of active cases in the state now stands at 28,811. So far 2,16,894 persons have recovered from COVID-19 in the state. Overall the number of infections decreased in comparison to those reported Thursday (3,144).

Seventeen people have breathed their last in the last 24 hours due COVID-19, the Health & Family Welfare Department said in a different tweet. It took the total tally in the state to 991. Four deaths were reported from Khurda district out of which to people succumbed to the disease in the state capital. Deaths were also reported from the districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Malkangiri and Nayagarh.

Khurda district continued to be the hotspot of the disease with 482 cases of new infections. Cuttack district continued to be in the second spot with 234 new COVID-19 positive cases.

The other districts from where new coronavirus cases were reported are: Nuapada (153), Mayurbhanj (134), Sundargarh (120), Jajpur (118), Balasore (115), Sambalpur and Angul (107 each), Bargarh (86), Jharsuguda (77), Keonjhar (75), Sonepur and Kendrapara (69 each), Bhadrak (66), Jagatsinghpur (65), Puri (64), Bolangir (62),Nabarangpur (51), Dhenkanal, Koraput, Kalahandi and Ganjam (45 each), Malkangiri (40), Nayagarh (38), Kandhamal (34), Boudh (31), Deogarh (15), Gajapati (eight) and Rayagada (three).

There were 94 new infections reported from the state pool. These people are from outside Odisha who have been hit by the virus in the state. Currently they are also being treated at different COVID-19 treatment centres.