Bhubaneswar: As many as 354 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Sunday.

While 108 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 246 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 318 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 4th Oct 2020(till 9am).

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Sunday, 23,230 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 19,573 have recovered. While there are 3,535 active cases, 102 persons succumbed to the disease.

As many as 3,326 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours bringing the total number of infections so far in Odisha to 2,32,713, official data suggested Sunday.

According to Department of Information and Public Relations (I&PR) of the state government, out of the 3,326 infections, 1,945 were reported from quarantine centres and 1,381 were local cases.

Meanwhile, 15 patients died due to the infection Sunday.

