Kendrapara: Four persons were arrested here Tuesday on the charge of posting false and misleading messages in social media regarding the COVID-19. The accused persons were arrested after the posted messages were found to be false and misleading, a police official said. The action against the rumour-mongers was in conformity with the guidelines framed for taking steps against people who spread false information about the deadly disease, he said. They were remanded to judicial custody for two weeks under Indian Penal Code section-188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 500 (Punishment for defamation), 501 (Printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 34 (common criminal intent) and section 66 of Information Technology Act, 2006, police said. Odisha had March 13 last declared novel coronavirus as a state disaster and had advised the people not to panic. The state has so far registered one COVID-19 positive case.