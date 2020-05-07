New Delhi: With record 428 new coronavirus cases reported in a day, the total positive cases reported so far in Delhi reached 5,532 Wednesday, the Health Department said.

With one death in the last 24 hours, the death toll due to coronavirus reached 65, it said. Among the 65 dead, 56 had other serious diseases.

A total of 74 patients recovered on Wednesday, according to the Delhi health bulletin.

“A total of 1,542 patients have recovered so far in Delhi while 3,925 cases are active,” the Health Department said.

So far, 71,934 tests have been conducted in Delhi.

May 3, 427 new cases were reported in a day.

IANS