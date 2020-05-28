Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, taking the total tally in the state to 1660, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Out of the 67 new cases Ganjam reported 26, Jajpur 11, Khordha 11, Nayagarh 7, Balangir 2, Jagatsinghpur 2, Sambalpur 2, Keonjhar 1 and Bargarh 1.

65 of the new cases were reported from quarantine centres while two are local contacts.

A total of 3037 samples were tested in Odisha in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases in the state rose to 841 with 812 recoveries while seven persons have succumbed to the deadly disease.

Jajpur tops the list of worst affected districts in Odisha with 127 active cases followed by Ganjam with 108.

PNN