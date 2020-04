Bhubaneswar: COVID-19 continued its spread across Odisha as the state reported seven fresh positive cases Monday, taking the total to 68.

According to the Health and Family Welfare Department, as many as 951 samples were tested Sunday. So far a total of 10,641 samples have been tested in the state.

While the number of active COVID-19 cases in Odisha stood at 43, 24 persons have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

PNN