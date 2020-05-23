Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 80 fresh cases of COVID-19 Saturday, taking the total tally in the state to 1,269, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

Out of the 80 new cases, 71 were at quarantine centres, two were kept under home quarantine while the remaining seven are said to be local cases.

The districts of Gajapati and Nabarangpur that were COVID-19 free reported 4 and one 1 respectively.

Ganjam district reported 19, Jajpur 14, Balasore 3, Puri 17, Cuttack 1, Sundargarh 5, Nayagarh 5, Balangir 1, Malkangiri 5, Kandhamal 2, Jharsuguda 3, Gajapati 4 and Nabarangpur 1.

The new cases took the total number of active cases in Odisha to 826. Meanwhile, 436 patients have recovered from the deadly disease while 7 have succumbed to COVID-19.

PNN