Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Thursday said that nine more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city in past 24 hours.

While four of the cases were in home quarantine, three were COVID warriors and two were local contacts.

The two local cases are from Mahima Nagar and belong to the same family. One is a 53 years old male and the other is a 14-year-old male linked with an earlier positive case who is an employee of a private hospital in the city.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised and will be under active surveillance,” BMC said. It further added that all positive cases have been shifted to dedicated COVID hospitals.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Thursday morning, 158 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 82 have recovered. While there are 72 active cases, three persons succumbed to the disease.

