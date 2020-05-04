Mumbai: Aamir Khan has denied distributing money for the needy in wheat flour packets in Delhi amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

“Guys, I am not the person putting money in wheat bags. It’s either a fake story completely, or Robin Hood doesn’t want to reveal himself. Stay safe. Love,” the actor Monday took to Instagram story and posted.

Recently, a hoax video went viral claiming that the Bollywood superstar made a surprise monetary donation to the underprivileged in a unique way.

The TikTok video, which has not been verified, claimed that Aamir sent a truck with bags of wheat flour packets, to be distributed among the needy. According to the video, a truck arrived in Delhi in an underprivileged area on April 23. The vehicle was loaded with one-kilo packets of flour.

According to the video, while many refused to take the packets because they felt one kilo would hardly serve any purpose in their families, the video mentions that those who took the packets were in for a surprise. Within each packet of flour, it turns out there was Rs 15,000 hidden in cash.

Claiming that Aamir Khan was behind the special gesture, the anchor of the TikTok video said in this way Aamir ensured that the money reached the really needy people because only those who were absolutely hardpressed would line up for just one kilo of flour.

IANS